Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,783,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,602,000 after buying an additional 3,037,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,069,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after buying an additional 235,302 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,727,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,774,000 after purchasing an additional 428,233 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 86,318 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 481.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 630,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 522,031 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.