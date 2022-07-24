Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $8,771,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Envista by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Envista from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Envista Trading Down 4.7 %

NVST stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $52.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

