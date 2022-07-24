Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Comcast stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

