Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.28) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.81) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($8.69) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR CBK opened at €6.34 ($6.40) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($9.61). The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.21 and a 200 day moving average of €7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.