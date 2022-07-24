Comparing Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 266.91% 4.08% 2.91% OSI Systems 9.12% 15.74% 6.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 2 5 0 2.71 OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $180.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.35%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.83%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and OSI Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $720.86 million 7.12 $2.12 billion $47.70 2.94 OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.38 $74.05 million $5.94 15.68

Silicon Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OSI Systems. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

