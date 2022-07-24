Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 1st

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.63 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

