Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
NYSE CAG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.94%.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Stories
