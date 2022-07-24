Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.06

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.06 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 22.13 ($0.26). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 78,821 shares trading hands.

Condor Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £35.67 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.05.

About Condor Gold

(Get Rating)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.