Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Insider Sells $141,600.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Conn’s Stock Down 3.6 %

CONN stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $158,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

