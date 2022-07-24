Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,254 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IXC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

