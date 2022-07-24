Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

