Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 6,538 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

