Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMN stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

