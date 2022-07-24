Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $436,000 Stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $69.71.

