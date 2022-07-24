Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,851,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,206,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $72.65 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

