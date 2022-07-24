Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Woodward by 2,558.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 748,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after purchasing an additional 121,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 121,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Woodward Price Performance

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

Shares of WWD opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

