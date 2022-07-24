Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,272 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHW opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

