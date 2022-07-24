Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.12 or 0.00044520 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and $229.24 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,716.99 or 0.99919316 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001175 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023648 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
