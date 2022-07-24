COVER Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $14.89 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (COVER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One COVER Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $188.07 or 0.00397019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,748.14 or 0.99948524 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006593 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003834 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
COVER Protocol Coin Profile
COVER is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 82,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,179 coins. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com.
Buying and Selling COVER Protocol
