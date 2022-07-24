CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock opened at $183.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.52.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

