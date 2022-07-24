Crowny (CRWNY) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $942,733.46 and $121,360.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

