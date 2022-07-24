Cryptonovae Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $3,947.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016877 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032802 BTC.
Cryptonovae Coin Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,102,174 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.
Cryptonovae Coin Trading
