Cryptonovae Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $3,947.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032802 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,102,174 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

