CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded down 73.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $129,126.21 and $25.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 71.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00106125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00244524 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008029 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 319,927,334 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io.

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

