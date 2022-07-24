CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2,678.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,033 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 6.8% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX opened at $30.89 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

