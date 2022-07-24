CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 1.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.