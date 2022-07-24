CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bankshares

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.
TSE CRT.UN opened at C$16.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.25 and a 1 year high of C$18.46.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
