Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.1 %

SJM stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

