Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $8,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.