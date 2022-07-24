Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rayonier by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,330,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rayonier by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Trading Down 1.5 %

RYN stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In related news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.