Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 882,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,583,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $21.72 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

