Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $607,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DINO opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

