Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $213,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.