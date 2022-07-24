Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 840 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cabot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,468,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cabot by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

