Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.87.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

