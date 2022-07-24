Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 873 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Profile



The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

