Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.
SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.
In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
