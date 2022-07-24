Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

