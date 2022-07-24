Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Dell Technologies by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Profile



Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Articles

