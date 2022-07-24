Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $436,000 Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,663.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -178.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

