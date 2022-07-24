Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of PSLV opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

