Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 670 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,816 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $175.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average is $181.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

