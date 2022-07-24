D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.1 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

