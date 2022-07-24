D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JMP Securities

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

