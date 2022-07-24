D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JMP Securities

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of DHI stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.