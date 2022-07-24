DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0145 on Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $133,407.62 and approximately $95.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007731 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

