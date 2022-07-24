Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.55.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

