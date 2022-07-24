Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $279,289.15 and approximately $52,028.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,509.85 or 0.99909992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

