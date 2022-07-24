DeFi Bids Achieves Market Cap of $144,936.47 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $144,936.47 and $185.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,778.15 or 1.00021189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,399,274 coins and its circulating supply is 22,960,580 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

