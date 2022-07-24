Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $48.50

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,035.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.9% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 335,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 108.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.9% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 49,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

