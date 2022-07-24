DePay Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $421,439.25 and approximately $159.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017438 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032784 BTC.
About DePay
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DePay Coin Trading
