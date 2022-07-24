DeRace (DERC) Price Tops $0.30

DeRace (DERC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, DeRace has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular exchanges. DeRace has a total market cap of $17.79 million and approximately $242,513.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032655 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,890,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeRace Coin Trading

